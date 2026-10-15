10-year-old girl hospitalized after 8-year-old brother throws knife and hits chest, Lauderhill police say

A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after Lauderhill police said her 8-year-old brother threw a knife at her, which stabbed her in the chest Thursday afternoon.

According to Lauderhill police, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Northwest 56th Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The victim told police that she was cutting pizza and her brother became upset about not receiving his piece, so he grabbed the knife she was using and threw it at her. It struck her in the chest, according to police.

The mother told police that she had stepped outside to get the mail when this occurred and found her daughter running out of the apartment, bleeding from her chest.

She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, and rescue personnel noted she was conscious and breathing.

Preliminary information, according to police, indicates that she sustained a small cut to her chest.

Detectives with the Lauderhill Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division have been notified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.