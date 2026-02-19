Brightline train hits person on scooter in Pompano Beach, officials say

An investigation is underway in Pompano Beach after officials said a person riding a scooter was hit by a Brightline train.

The incident took place along Copans Road on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials in Pompano Beach said that no injuries were reported to any of the passengers on board the train, but the person riding the scooter was rushed to a hospital.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape surrounding the scooter, and the train stopped a short distance away from where the incident occurred.

The condition of the person who was hit by the train is unknown at this time.

No other information was released.