Man dies after being struck by high-speed Brightline train in Oakland Park, BSO says

A man has died after being struck by a Brightline train Monday morning in Oakland Park, authorities confirmed.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, just after 8:30 a.m., crews were called to the incident in the 1200 block of Northeast 38th Street.

When first responders arrived, a man was located and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His name has not been released at this time.

The sheriff's office said that homicide and crime scene units were called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

CBS Miami reached out to Brightline, and while the company said it cannot comment on this specific incident, the spokesperson shared the following safety tips:

Not only is it extremely dangerous to go around lowered safety arms at railroad crossings – it is illegal.

Never walk on or along tracks – it's dangerous and illegal.

Only cross at designated crossings.

Only cross railroad tracks in your vehicles if you're sure you can clear the tracks completely.

Stay alert for multiple tracks.

Obey all signs and signals.

Some municipalities have elected to make their communities Quiet Zones, which prohibit train horns from sounding. Stay alert. A train might be quieter than you think.

If your vehicle stalls on the tracks, get out immediately.

If there is a disabled vehicle on the tracks, call the emergency number posted near the crossing. Most crossings have a blue sign with a location ID and emergency number. This could prevent a collision from happening if there is enough time to warn oncoming train traffic.

Brightline also shared information concerning mental health needs and resources like the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline to support those in times of crisis.