Street closures from Brickell rig collapse stretched into a second day as crews cleared the scene

New video of a drilling rig collapse in Brickell shows the heavy equipment falling straight onto the hood of a white SUV Monday morning, as the driver narrowly escaped before the vehicle burst into flames.

The driver was able to cross over to the passenger seat and exit through the door on that side before sprinting away from danger. The collapse injured three construction workers and the driver, all of whom escaped with minor injuries.

The incident caused street closures for a second day as crews worked to remove the fallen rig, impacting local businesses in the area.

"It's been a little difficult for the traffic, for the people in and out," said Frank Garcia, a barber at The Spot Barber Shop off Brickell Bay Drive. "Yesterday, we were closed because the street was closed. So now, it's going to be better because people can walk around".

As workers positioned the base of the rig upright, community leaders expressed growing concern over safety and construction oversight in Brickell.

"Our concern definitely is the quality of life for the people that reside in the Brickell area. And unfortunately, this is a recurring incident," said Ernesto Cuesta, president of the Brickell Homeowner's Association.

Cuesta noted that part of a crane fell and landed on a building's pool area last month, prompting calls for increased government oversight.

"That's why we are advocating with the city of Miami government, with the state, with the county and the federal — all the agencies have to get involved," Cuesta said.