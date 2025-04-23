Broward School Board member Brenda Fam resigns citing hostility and personal attacks

Broward School Board member Brenda Fam resigned abruptly Tuesday, citing hostility and personal attacks for her efforts to improve school climate and balance the budget.

The meeting was brief. Tuesday afternoon, Fam walked into the board room, talked to the superintendent and abruptly resigned.

The district released her two-page resignation letter, which reads, in part, that when she was elected in 2022, Fam had high hopes of balancing the budget, improving school safety and elevating parent participation and parents' rights.

However, Fam said she has been met with hostility and personal attacks for trying to improve the school climate. Fam has often clashed with board members.

Broward Board members say they've been troubled by Fam's actions

She was a frequent critic of what she labeled objectionable material, calling for some books to be removed from school shelves

"It's always sad when someone feels like they need to leave," said school board member Allen Zeman.

Zeman denies that Fam was treated poorly.

"Everyone has been professional. Welcoming, in fact. Mentoring, in many regards," he said.

Still, Fam accused the board of selling off property to make ends meet and wasteful overspending, while saving students who were bullied, allowing them to transfer via school choice vouchers.

Zeman said there's no evidence of financial mismanagement.

"If she doesn't feel she's making an impact, that's ok, and I'm ok with her leaving," said board member Lori Alhadeff.

Alhadeff also said Fam had her own ideas and wasn't in step with the board.

"We are working hard to make schools an A district, and we want board members to represent our values," she said.

DeSantis to appoint Fam's replacement

It will be up to the Florida governor to appoint someone to fill the term. School board members are paid approximately $50,000 per year.