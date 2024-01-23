Breezy South Florida with afternoon highs near 80 degrees

MIAMI - Another breezy day is in store for Tuesday across South Florida.

Look for winds out of the east gusting up to and over 30 mph. While conditions will remain mainly dry, a stray shower coming in along the ocean breeze for our coastal areas cannot be ruled out.

What to expect NEXT Weather

Clouds will increase through the afternoon with high temperatures set to top off in the upper 70s.

The breezy stretch of weather will continue through Thursday and be paired with a warming trend that will take us into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s Wednesday through Sunday with low-end chances for ocean-breeze showers.

Our next cold front is expected to move through Sunday night, which should cool things back down to seasonable levels early next week.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman