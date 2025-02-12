Boyfriend arrested in Houston after fatal Hialeah shooting

MIAMI - A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Hialeah was arrested in Houston alongside two others who police say helped him evade capture.

Delilah Ruiz CBS News Miami

Elijah Clarke, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday by Houston police, two days after investigators say he shot 20-year-old Delilah Ruiz during an argument over money at her home on NW 63 Court Circle.

Clarke fled the scene in a black Lexus IS350 driven by his friend, Christopher Valdes, authorities said.

Ruiz was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives arrested Valdes on Monday with help from Broward County deputies and Miramar police.

The next day, Houston police found Clarke with Rafael Torralba and Angelina Valledor, who were charged with hindering his capture.

Clarke faces a murder.