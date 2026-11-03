Boy shot after verbal dispute in southwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a young boy was shot in southwest Miami-Dade after a reported dispute on Monday night.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene located at Southwest 196th Street and 110th Court just after 9 p.m. When they got there, they found the juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the lower extremities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Preliminary information, according to MDSO, revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with multiple unknown suspects. That was when one of the suspects obtained a firearm and shot the victim.

MDSO's General Investigations detectives have taken over the investigation.

No further information was released, including the juvenile's age or whether any of the suspects have been detained.