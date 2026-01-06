Boston man flipped off deputies, sped through Florida Keys school zone, sheriff's office says

A Boston man was arrested Tuesday after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said he was speeding through a school zone in the Florida Keys and then flipped off deputies before fleeing the area.

The sheriff's office said they received reports of a reckless driver in a U-Haul box truck headed south on U.S.1 near mile marker 95 on Monday morning.

The driver of the truck, who was identified as 29-year-old Idibek Jalilov, of Boston, drove past Monroe County sheriff's deputies in a school zone at mile marker 90 and then flipped off deputies, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Jalilov was then seen impeding traffic, following too closely and speeding, among other violations.

The sheriff's office also said Jalilov refused to stop after lights and sirens were activated until around mile marker 85, according to the sheriff's office.

Jalilov was then arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding.