Bond set for 3 suspects in shooting that left 16-year-old in critical condition near Homestead

Three people arrested in the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition near Homestead appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Saturday, where a judge found probable cause on all charges.

Miami-Dade bond court rulings

Napoleon Bryant, 20, faces the most serious charges, including attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

A judge ordered no bond on that count and set additional bonds of $5,000, $1,000 and $1,000 for related charges. Bryant also has a separate case for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, with bond set at $5,000.

Jesus Aguilar, 30, was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His bonds were set at $2,500, $5,000 and $5,000 on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

Tazaria Alize Miller, 22, was also ordered to have no contact with the victim. Her bonds were set at $3,500, $3,500 and $1,500 on similar charges.

Shooting near Homestead left teen in critical condition

The arrests stem from a shooting around 3:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Southwest 283rd Street and 140th Place, just north of Biscayne Drive. Deputies responding to a call about someone yelling found 16-year-old Elijah Quintero on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Friends described Quintero as a "good kid" active in church groups and community cleanup efforts. One neighbor said the shooting rattled him as a parent, noting it raised new concerns about his own children's safety.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office detectives said the investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

