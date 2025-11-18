Broward deputies detain man who claimed to have bomb at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies detained a man Tuesday morning after he claimed to have a bomb in his bag at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, investigators confirmed.

The threat prompted authorities to evacuate the lower and upper levels of Terminal 4 while deputies conducted a security sweep. The BSO Bomb Squad Unit responded, secured the bag and continued assessing the situation.

FLL airport officials said on X the ongoing security investigation is affecting only the pre-security public areas of Terminal 4's arrivals and departures levels. Law enforcement is diverting travelers to unaffected terminals, and the airport urged guests to remain patient during the disruption.

Despite the evacuations and diversions, the sheriff's office said overall airport operations have not been affected.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.