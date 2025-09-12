Watch CBS News
Bodycam video shows Florida deputy accidentally shooting homeowner during home invasion call, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of a deputy shooting a homeowner as he was about to open his front door and now the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating.

Home invasion and shooting

Deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Sheringham Road at about 3:04 p.m. on Aug. 23, after a report of a home invasion, the sheriff's office said.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, a man in his 40s, fired shots at four suspects who were attempting to break into his home before deputies arrived. The four suspects fled on foot.

When deputies got to the scene, the victim went to unlock the door and one of the deputies accidentally discharged his firearm, striking the man, according to the sheriff's office.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening and was released the same day.

Deputy identified, investigation underway

The deputy, identified as Alexis Paul, has been relieved of law enforcement duty and temporarily reassigned to an administrative role, the sheriff's office said.

Paul has been with the agency since September 2022 and works as a patrol deputy.

There are no updates in the home invasion case, authorities said.

