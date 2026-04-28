Miami-Dade State Attorney releases bodycam video of the moments police officers found locksmith shot and killed

The Miami-Dade State Attorney has released body camera footage showing the moments officers arrived at a deadly shooting involving a locksmith.

The video shows City of Miami police officers finding 37-year-old Adrian Venereo with a gunshot wound to the head and attempting to save him by performing CPR.

Authorities warn that the footage is difficult to watch.

Audio from the body camera captures officers rushing down a hallway.

"He has a gunshot in the head," one officer says.

"Gunshot to the head?" another responds.

"Yo! Can you hear me?" a third officer is heard saying.

The body camera footage is from Feb. 20, when officers arrived to find the locksmith lying in a hallway after being shot in the head.

One officer is heard saying, "You want to render aid? Turn him around."

Officers performed CPR for nearly two minutes until Miami Fire Rescue arrived, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

"No pulse. We've been doing CPR. It seems that he's shot in the head," an officer says. A fire rescue worker added, "No signs of life. So you guys should all know."

According to police, Venereo had gone to an apartment building near Southwest 8th Street and 63rd Avenue after being called to help a resident gain access to an apartment. Detectives say the resident, later identified as Luis Lemus, had requested assistance.

Video from a Ring camera shows the locksmith following Lemus down a hallway while rolling his tool bag. Authorities allege Lemus then shot Venereo as he attempted to open the apartment door.

Police say Lemus was found later that day wearing the same clothes seen in the video and in possession of the gun believed to have been used in the shooting. The trial is scheduled for November.