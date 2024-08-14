Watch CBS News
Body pulled from car found in Sunrise canal confirmed as missing woman

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Sunrise police detectives have confirmed that the body found inside a car that was pulled from a Sunrise canal on Tuesday afternoon is that of a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday. 

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Marimar Roman Cora.   

Images from Chopper 4 showed a large crane slowly pulling the black Honda Civic and placing it about 30 feet away from the body of water near a shopping center on the 8300 block of West Oakland Boulevard.  

Sunrise police were seen covering the car with a large tent. They would later confirm that a body had been found inside the vehicle. 

A man who said he was Roman Cora's brother told CBS News Miami that the car matched the description of the car his sister had been driving at the time of her disappearance.

He told us Marimar was last seen last Saturday.

It is not clear how she ended up in the canal. 

