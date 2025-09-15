Body found in Doral canal as authorities probe missing person case

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that a body has been recovered from a Doral canal.

The canal is located near Northwest 58th Street and 72nd Avenue, though authorities said the discovery remains tied to an active investigation with limited information available.

Police and family at the scene

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, several police officers, investigators and the medical examiner's office gathered at the canal. Police said they were called out after family members of a missing person reported that this location was the last place their relative's phone had been pinned.

Family members posted on social media that they last heard from their loved one at around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police have not yet confirmed if the body recovered is that of the missing person.

Accident reported nearby

Miami-Dade Fire officials said that around 8 a.m. Sunday, an accident involving motorized scooters occurred at the same intersection by the canal.

Three people were transported in critical condition and two others were treated on the scene.

Police have not confirmed if the person recovered from the canal was also involved in that accident.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities are working to identify the body and notify the next of kin. The investigation remains active.