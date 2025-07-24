Body found after SUV plunged into Everglades canal near Mack's Fish Camp, BSO says

A body has been recovered after a deadly crash Wednesday night in the Everglades in western Broward.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said just before 9 p.m. they received a call about a vehicle going into a canal near the 18000 block of Krome Avenue, not far from Mack's Fish Camp - Gladesmen Airboat Tours.

Deputies from Weston were dispatched to the scene along with members of BSO's dive team, marine patrol and missing persons unit. Once there, they found a Chevy Tahoe submerged in the canal. However, no one was inside.

A search was conducted.

Early Thursday morning a body was found not far from the crash site and recovered, according to the sheriff's office. The person's identity has not been released.

The Tahoe was also pulled from the water.

The sheriff's office said traffic homicide detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.