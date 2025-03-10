Bob Levinson's South Florida family marks another year without answers on his birthday

The South Florida family of Bob Levinson, the retired FBI agent and Coral Springs resident who was abducted in Iran 18 years ago, continues to search for answers as they mark another difficult milestone.

Levinson's son, Daniel, reflected on the pain of his father's disappearance, which happened just one day before his birthday.

"Today would be my dad's 77th birthday," Daniel Levinson said. "Back in 2007, we were going to have a big celebration, but we never heard from him again. This time of year is always difficult."

Family keeps Levinson's memory alive

Levinson was working with a private company in Iran when he was taken and he is now presumed dead. Despite the years of uncertainty, his family continues to honor him.

"We always make sure to have a family FaceTime where everyone gathers," Daniel said. "We have a quick toast in honor of my dad."

FBI pledges to keep investigating

The FBI has vowed to continue its efforts to determine what happened to Levinson. Brett Skiles, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Miami field office, said the case remains a priority.

"There are cases we're famous for staying on until we get answers," Skiles said. "Don't think for one minute that we're going to rest or let this go."

The FBI is currently searching for two Iranian intelligence officers believed to have played a role in Levinson's kidnapping.

Push for justice continues

Despite nearly two decades without closure, the Levinson family remains determined to hold those responsible accountable.

"We're going to keep trying to find out who was ultimately responsible, how we can get justice for my dad and how we're going to hold the Iranians accountable," Daniel said.

Members of the Levinson family recently met with new FBI Director Kash Patel, who assured them that the agency remains committed to the case and continues to pursue new leads.