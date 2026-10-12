BMW flees traffic stop on Palmetto Expressway, crashes off road in Miami Lakes, FHP says

An investigation is underway in Miami Lakes after a BMW crashed and overturned after fleeing a traffic stop involving the Florida Highway Patrol, officials say.

According to information provided by FHP, troopers began a traffic stop on a silver BMW for excessive speed in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 47th Avenue around 4:13 a.m.

The driver of the BMW then evaded the traffic stop, and a pursuit was then initiated, according to FHP.

The fleeing suspect then tried to exit onto Northwest 154th Street but failed to negotiate the curve.

A BMW crashed and overturned after a pursuit on the Palmetto Expressway on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. CBS News Miami

That's when FHP said the BMW drove off the road and onto the shoulder embankment, where it crashed into a culvert drain and overturned.

The BMW was occupied by three people, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said. They were all taken to a hospital.

The marked FHP vehicle also drove down the embankment and crashed into the BMW, and FHP said the trooper was not injured.

FHP said that charges are pending.

No other information was released.