Blue Heron Park cleanup underway after arsenic discovery

Blue Heron Park, a five‑acre green space in the heart of Cutler Bay, has been closed to residents for more than a year after the town council temporarily shut it down in June 2024.

Officials say the closure followed the discovery of arsenic in the soil, prompting immediate safety concerns.

"We discovered that there was arsenic in the soil, and of course, the county is very concerned about public safety as well," Mayor Tim Meerbott said.

Residents recall what was lost

The park, located at Southwest 216th Street and 97th Avenue, had long been a sanctuary for families.

"Me and my daughter would play frisbee and football. I would run through it all the time to keep fit," said Cutler Bay resident Ryan Hogan.

Major soil removal underway

Meerbott said restoring the park has become a priority as crews work to remove contaminated soil.

"As you can see right now, they are digging down five feet. That's not considering around the trees. You have little islands that we want to preserve rather than get rid of," he said.

The town has invested $3.3 million into the project.

Federal funds helping restoration

Bulldozers are removing contaminated soil and replacing it with clean fill while crews work to save 296 trees.

"What we did was take a lot of the money from the American Rescue Act from COVID, some of that money to start the parks," Meerbott said.

Upgrades planned for community use

Residents say they're encouraged by the improvements planned for the park.

"I think it's going to be a beautiful thing for the city for the people, and if you're from here, because most people with kids are going to be able to come out and enjoy the park," said resident Patricia Ostaunanou.

Second park project also underway

Cutler Bay is also replacing soil at Legacy Park, located at 97th Avenue and Old Cutler Road, as part of a broader effort to restore and protect green spaces.

According to Meerbott, the town hopes to reopen Blue Heron Park by May 2026.