Blanche Ely High School security guard accused of abusing student appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE - A security guard at Blanche Ely High School accused of assaulting a student appeared before a judge Friday, facing serious charges.

Ronald Thurston, who worked as a security guard at the school, is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of battery following an alleged altercation on Monday. Details of the incident have not been disclosed in the arrest report.

Students expressed shock over the allegations.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, that's crazy,'" said Ely student Kanzah Rizbe. "That security guard used to be friendly with everyone, everyone loved him. He was so cool. But at the same time, that's kind of scary."

The school district responded swiftly, reassigning Thurston away from students. His attorney declined to comment on the allegations but stated he believes Thurston will be exonerated.

This isn't the first time Thurston has faced allegations over the use of force.

Accused of using excessive force

In 2020, he was fired from the Broward Sheriff's Office after being accused of using excessive force during an arrest.

The school district is currently reviewing whether they were aware of that history before hiring him.

Some parents are now raising concerns.

"My concern is that you're hiring people that have been ousted from a position of authority and placing them in another position of authority with children," said parent Leslie Sanchez. "That doesn't make any logical sense."

Thurston was released on a $26,000 bond. As a condition of his release, he is prohibited from contacting the student or returning to the campus.