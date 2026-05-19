Biscayne Bay's health is still "in danger" despite report showing slight improvement, officials say

Miami-Dade officials say the health of Biscayne Bay is still "in danger," even though the latest environmental report card shows slight improvement.

County leaders released the 2026 Biscayne Bay Report Card on Tuesday, grading the bay's overall condition as "fair," an improvement from last year's "poor" rating. Still, officials warn that pollution, aging septic systems, and everyday human activity continue to threaten one of South Florida's most important ecosystems.

"We're not doing enough," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Residents living near waterways feeding into the bay say they witness the problem firsthand.

"Look at the waterway, I have to clean this water and scoop all this plastic all the time," said Lucille Adames, who lives in El Portal near a canal connected to the bay.

Adames said the water behind her home used to be filled with fish.

"Now it's just garbage," she said.

Environmental officials say stormwater runoff carries pollutants directly into the bay. Fertilizers, pet waste, oils, grease, and trash are among the biggest concerns.

Levine Cava said one major issue involves older septic tanks located in low-lying neighborhoods vulnerable to flooding and sea level rise.

"With sea level rise, those septic tanks that are closer to the water body could be contaminated if they're antiquated," the mayor said.

Adames, who has a septic tank at her home, says she tries to reduce strain on the system by avoiding flushing paper products.

County officials are also asking residents to avoid using fertilizer during the rainy season and to always pick up after their pets.

"You might not think it has an impact on water quality, but actually that's a lot of feces going into the bay," Levine Cava said.

Sofy Tsaousis, who lives near the bay, says small actions can make a difference.

"I always tell people there are so many stations with the bag, you can put it on your leash and just throw it away in the trash can," Tsaousis said.

Officials are additionally warning residents not to pour fats, oils, or grease down household drains because those substances eventually enter the water system and can impact the bay.

Despite ongoing concerns, environmental leaders say there are encouraging signs in the northern section of Biscayne Bay.

Lauren Parra, director of Miami-Dade's Department of Environmental Resources Management, said the report shows seagrass is beginning to recover in some areas.

"We're seeing more seagrass coming back," Parra said. "Seagrass is important because it helps to house a lot of the marine life".

She added that seagrass also helps weaken incoming wave action and protects shorelines.

Levine Cava described Biscayne Bay as "our blue heart," emphasizing its importance to South Florida's economy and quality of life.

"If our bay dies, our tourism dies. Our health dies. It's up to us to make a difference," the mayor said