Coast Guard flies boy to Miami hospital after horrific dog attack on Bahamas beach

A 9-year-old American boy was seriously injured and flown to a South Florida hospital after a horrific dog attack on a Bahamas beach on Tuesday, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Police said that just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman called the Alice Town Police Station and said that a young boy had been attacked by several dogs while on the beach near a business.

Officers rushed to the scene and were met by the boy and his mother, and the victim was then taken to a local hospital to be examined.

The boy, who was not identified, received multiple bite wounds to his right thigh, right arm, left leg, face and head.

The United States Coast Guard shared video of a boy being brought to a Miami hospital for treatment after a horrific dog attack in the Bahamas. U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

Officials said that his injuries were so severe that the United States Coast Guard evacuated the boy from the Bahamas to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for additional treatment.

Video shows him being taken off the aircraft to be treated in Miami.

Police said that the initial investigation showed that the boy left an apartment where he was staying to collect sand on the beach when several dogs attacked him.

During that incident, police said a dark-complexioned man intervened and was able to chase the dogs away before he left the scene.

That's when police said the boy went back to the apartment and told his mother.

Police said they were able to identify the owner of the dogs, who is now assisting police in locating, securing and removing the dogs.

The dog attack investigation is expected to continue and police are asking anyone with information to call them.