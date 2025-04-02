Watch CBS News
Florida bill that would ban cellphone use while driving headed to Senate

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

A proposal that would put more restrictions on the use of cellphones while driving in Florida is heading to the Senate. 

The Rules Committee on Tuesday approved a bill, SB 1318, that would bar the handheld use of wireless devices while behind the wheel. The proposal would expand Florida's current texting-while-driving prohibition. 

The bill would apply to any actions that involve holding cellphones – including using social media, looking at maps and watching videos. 

Bill sponsor Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, said distracted driving in Florida is a major problem. 

"It takes us digging in and saying we are going to change our behavior, because we know this is as bad, if not worse, than drunk driving," she said. 

A similar House bill, HB 501, has not been heard halfway through the legislative session.

