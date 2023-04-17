Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami raise $1.3 million to help South Florida youth

MIAMI - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami has big news to share. The non-profit raised $1.3 million to help youth here in South Florida.

It was all part of the Art of the Mach Gala: The Remix at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 15th.

The money raised goes to fund programs that support a pathway to success for children and teenagers in need. The guest performer for the evening was Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean. CBS News Miami anchor, Najahe Sherman was the event emcee.

"While mentoring will always remain at the forefront of our mission, we are expanding our programs and services to include digital literacy, health and wellness, music and the arts, academic enrichment, and career pathways training. We are engaging thousands of promising youth and empowering future leaders for the betterment of our community," said BBBS Miami, President & CEO Gale Nelson.

Click here for more information on the programs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami offers or how you can volunteer visit.