Nonprofit riding across nation to raise awareness about first responders lost in line of duty makes Hollywood stop

HOLLYWOOD – Motorcycle riders escorted a truck and trailer into the Hollywood Police Department Tuesday night. The trailer displays hundreds of photos honoring fallen police officers from 2021.

"Letting the departments know their fallen officers are being remembered around the nation," said Jagrut Shah. "I want people to know they're not just a face, name, or number. They all have a beautiful and unique story."

Shah founded "Beyond the Call of Duty," which visits police departments all over the nation to recognize the fallen men and women in law enforcement. The organization is based out of Washington State.

The journey this year lasts 79 days, and the group will travel over 23,000 miles commemorating fallen heroes.

It helps mothers like Kimberly Culler heal from her son's death in 2020. His name is Deputy Sheriff Kenterrous Taylor from Georgia.

"I've been numb," described Culler. "I'm just getting out to where I can talk about it. This ride has helped me more to help others."

This trailer, in tow, honors the legacies of two fallen Hollywood police officers. Yandy Chirino was killed in action last October.

Officer Jon Timothy Cooke snaps a photo of his twin brother, Det. Jon Alexander Cooke, who lost his life on July 2, 2021.

"They say time heals all," said Cooke. "People have gone through this understand that you may get over the top, but you never get off the mountain."

This "Ride to Remember" is in the middle of its journey in Florida. They'll spend nine days in the Sunshine State, making 20 different stops, honoring lives lost in the line of duty. The ride honors 608 officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"The worst was just denial," said Eddie Gomez

Gomez lost his life partner in Colorado in 2019.

What helped him cope was riding with this group the following year. His bike carried his partner's name, Cpl. Daniel H. Groves.

"There was tremendous healing I got from being on the back of that motorcycle," added Gomez. "Meeting with other survivors, letting them know they're not alone."

And that's why Eddie and others continue to go beyond, traveling to support fallen heroes and their families.