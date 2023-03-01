Ben Crump to sue Hollywood over police shooting of naked, unarmed man

FORT LAUDERDALE - Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is expected to file a lawsuit against the city of Hollywood and several police officers in the shooting of Michael Ortiz.

On July 3, 2021, Otiz, 42, called 911 saying he had taken drugs and was suffering from chest pains. Paramedics responded first. Ortiz, naked and agitated, emerged from a sixth-floor apartment and threatened to jump from a balcony, said police.

Surveillance video from the building shows Ortiz struggling with the paramedics. According to Crump, police officers aggressively restrained Ortiz, placed him on the ground, tased him, and shot him in the back while he was naked and visibly unarmed.

Ortiz is now paralyzed from the waist down and wheelchair-bound.

Speaking out after the incident happened, Crump said the police department needs to release the video that shows what happened.

"It doesn't add up. It doesn't pass the common sense test. You can not justify shooting a man who is face down, stark naked, in handcuffs in the back, and paralyze him. The Hollywood police department, though, needs to say no more. All we need them to do is to release the video," he said.

In the days after the shooting, Hollywood police said their officer meant to grab his taser, but instead, he grabbed his gun and fired a life-altering shot.