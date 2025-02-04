Beloved milkshake stand marks 40 years at Hurricanes baseball games

MIAMI - For four decades, Hurricanes baseball fans have made one important stop before heading to their seats: Mitch Freedman's milkshake stand.

This season marks the 40th anniversary of Freedman's famous Mark Light Shakes, a staple at the University of Miami's baseball games. He still remembers the very first shake he ever sold.

"The first shake was chocolate. In fact, the first year, we only had chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and coffee, so it was much simpler," Freedman recalled.

Since then, the menu has expanded far beyond the classics. Over the years, he's experimented with unconventional ingredients, including chicken wings, lox, and even alligator.

"We started by trying to get a shake that matched up to the team that was coming into town," Freedman said. "For example, Maine used to come into town… What's Maine known for? Maine lobsters. We had a lobster shake."

A classic done right

Despite the novelty shakes, many fans still swear by the originals.

"All the flavors are natural. You get a strawberry shake, you get real strawberries," Freedman said. "We're the only place that blends real ice cream and yogurt. It's the best combination of smoothness, taste, and calories."

Even after 40 years, Freedman isn't planning to slow down anytime soon.

"There are a lot of things that move me. I love to see a person take their first taste of a shake. That's a facial expression that's priceless," he said.

And as long as there are Hurricanes games, there will likely be fans lining up for a Mark Light Shake.