Belen Jesuit mourns sudden death of 15-year-old student at water polo tournament

The Belen Jesuit Preparatory School community is mourning the sudden death of 15-year-old Lucas Osuna, a sophomore who collapsed and died Friday during a water polo tournament at Ransom Everglades in Coconut Grove.

Osuna's death has left students, teachers and staff devastated, with many describing the campus atmosphere as somber and heartbroken.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a family friend, spoke about the tragic loss.

"Obviously, they're devastated by this tragedy, but at the same time, they are also overwhelmed by all the messages of support and donations that are coming in," Suarez said. "They're processing this entire tragedy."

Possible medical condition under investigation

While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, Suarez said preliminary indications suggest Osuna may have suffered from an undiagnosed genetic condition that caused an aortic rupture.

"They're hopeful that this doesn't discourage other parents from allowing their kids to participate in sports," Suarez said. "This was unknown to them."

Reports suggest the incident may have occurred between matches rather than during play, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Community honors "Thor"

Osuna's father, Mike Osuna, shared his grief on Facebook, calling his son a superhero.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the unfathomable loss of our beloved son, Lucas Michael Osuna, a.k.a. Thor," he wrote.

"In true superhero fashion, he embodied perseverance, determination and overcoming all the obstacles life threw his way."

Osuna had been a student at Belen since sixth grade. The school released a statement mourning his loss.

"We are united as a faith community to mourn our brother Lucas Osuna and support his family and one another. Together, we will pray for the repose of his soul and comfort those he loved and who loved him."

The Mass of Resurrection will be held Wednesday, April 9, at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, the school announced.

As the community grieves, officials continue to investigate what led to the young athlete's sudden passing.