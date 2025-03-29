Belen Jesuit Preparatory student-athlete dies at Miami water polo tournament, school says

A community is mourning after the sudden death of a Belen Jesuit Preparatory School student-athlete at a Miami water polo tournament on Friday.

CBS News Miami's partners at the Miami Herald first reported that sophomore Lucas Osuna died at the tournament Friday afternoon at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove.

Belen Jesuit confirmed Osuna's death in a statement provided to CBS News Miami and described him as "an outstanding student" who first started at the school back in the sixth grade.

"We are united as a faith community to mourn our brother Lucas Osuna '27 and support his family and one another," the school said. "Together, we will pray for the repose of his soul and comfort those he loved and loved him."

At this time, officials have not confirmed the cause or circumstances of Osuna's death, and Belen Jesuit is asking for privacy during this time.

Ransom Everglades, where the tournament took place, also released a statement, saying they "join Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in mourning the loss of sophomore Lucas Osuna, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Belen Jesuit community."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also shared a statement on social media, saying that he was heartbroken by the news because he's friends with Osuna's father.

"To the entire Belen community, and especially to Lucas' family and friends, please know that Miami stands with you in this time of unimaginable loss," Suarez said. "We send our love, prayers, and support."

An announcement regarding arrangements will be made in the next few days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.