Beehives swarm across unusual spots in South Florida neighborhoods

Bee hives are popping up in some unusual places across South Florida neighborhoods.

"This summer has been crazy," said Victor Gonzalez, owner of Florida Bee Rescue.

He says the heat makes bees reproduce faster, but habitat loss also has them looking for new homes. And bees raised in backyard hives look for new homes, too.

"Bees are incredible animals," Gonzales said. "They can be capable to build in water meters, soffits, trash tanks, jacuzzies, light poles...anything that has a dead space in the area like a hollow they can actually go inside."

Video from North Miami Beach shows bees at the base of a covered patio chair. When the cover was removed, the chair was blanketed with bees.

Other videos from Miami Shores show bees buzzing along a home's roofline and even building a hive in old plant pots.

CBS News Miami watched Gonzalez remove a hive from a townhome's roofline in Doral, near Arlene Suarez's home.

"I'm very much worried about them," she said in Spanish. "Because there are children here who play outside."

Gonzalez uses smoke to calm down the bees and then a vacuum to remove them. He relocates the hives to his family farm because he says protecting the bees is important.

"Without bees we don't have any food," says Gonzalez, who estimates that 80% of the world's crops rely on pollinators like bees.

He says having an expert remove hives is important because it can be dangerous work and if it's not done properly, the bees will return.