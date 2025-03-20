Barkov scores early in OT, Panthers edge Blue Jackets 1-0

Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal 29 seconds into overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for his 49th career shutout to lead the Florida Panthers to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

The win snapped a two-game road losing streak and kept Florida level with Toronto atop the Atlantic Division.

Florida swept the season series between the teams and has won eight straight against Columbus since Dec. 13, 2022.

Elvis Merzlikins, back in the lineup after missing two games for the birth of his second child, made 27 saves for Columbus, which has lost five straight and has fallen out of the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Florida: Bobrovsky stood tall, stopping 12 second-period shots.

Columbus: The Blue Jackets played as if their playoff hopes depended on it and appeared to take the lead in the third period, but Boone Jenner's goal was disallowed for being kicked in.

Columbus committed a delay-of-game penalty with 29.7 seconds remaining in regulation when Kirill Marchenko cleared the puck over the glass in the defensive zone. The Panthers capitalized in overtime.

Bobrovsky recorded his second consecutive shutout and the fourth of his career in 16 starts against his former team. It was his fifth shutout of the season.

The Panthers visit Washington on Saturday, while the Blue Jackets travel to Pittsburgh on Friday night.