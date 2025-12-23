Bank employee accused of stealing more than $500,000 from woman with disabilities, South Florida officials say

A longtime Bank of America employee is accused of exploiting a disabled woman and stealing more than half a million dollars from her, according to Miami-Dade prosecutors.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz announced the arrest on Tuesday during a joint press conference. They said the case is part of an ongoing effort by the Elder and Vulnerable Adult Exploitation Task Force.

How investigators say it happened

Prosecutors allege Mario Martinez, who worked at a Bank of America branch where the victim banked for years, began taking her money after she received an inheritance. According to the arrest warrant, Martinez had known the 47-year-old victim since 2016.

When the woman told Martinez she was struggling to manage her inheritance, he offered to help as a "financial advisor." But investigators say that wasn't his role at the bank – his job was more like customer service.

Authorities say Martinez opened joint accounts without the victim's authorization and siphoned off more than $500,000 in a matter of months.

Mario Martinez

Charges Martinez faces

Exploitation of an elderly or disabled person for more than $50,000

Organized fraud or scheme to defraud more than $50,000

Grand theft over $100,000

Criminal use of personal information

Tampering with or harassing a victim or witness

Officials respond

"Today's arrest is another strong statement by my office, by the sheriff's office, and by all of law enforcement in our community that we will not tolerate the victimization of our vulnerable residents," Fernandez Rundle said.

Sheriff Cordero-Stutz added, "We will aggressively pursue those who prey on others. And we will continue working alongside our partners to ensure accountability."

Martinez is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is awaiting his first appearance in bond court.