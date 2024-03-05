Bal Harbor looking to ban e-bikes

BAL HARBOUR — Another South Florida community is expected to discuss the public safety concerns around e-bikes and electric scooters.

At the Village of Key Biscayne, countless residents stood up and said they wish the village had been proactive instead of reactive.

A special meeting Tuesday is expected to introduce restrictions.

While there are some questions as to whether a village-wide band is allowed when there are state roads involved, Bal Harbour seems ready to test the governing authority on the issue.

They want to model the ban after Key Biscayne -- which recently passed a temporary, total band of motorized bikes and scooters

after a beloved. longtime resident, 66-year-old Megan Andrews, died in a collision with a boy who was on an e-bike.

This special meeting in Bal Harbour is set to take place at 6:30 p.m.