Bahama Breeze to close or convert all nationwide restaurants, including 15 in Florida, company says

The Orlando-based parent company of Caribbean-themed restaurant chain Bahama Breeze has announced Tuesday that they will be permanently closing their restaurants nationwide.

Darden Restaurants, who also own brands like Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and Yard House among others, said that 14 of the 28 locations will be converted into another one of their restaurant chains.

The company released in their press release a list of the Bahama Breeze restaurants that will be closing and which ones will be converted.

Which Florida Bahama Breeze locations will be closing?

The two South Florida locations, in Pembroke Pines (11000 Pines Blvd.) and Miami (12395 SW 88th Street), were not included in the list of converted restaurants.

The other Florida locations permanently closing and not converted are:

10205 Rivercoast Drive, Jacksonville, FL

1251 West Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL

1540 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL

The Florida locations that will be converted into other Darden-branded restaurants are:

499 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL

805 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon, FL.

14701 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL

8160 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, FL

25830 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, FL

5620 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL

8849 International Drive, Orlando, FL

8735 Vineland Ave., Orlando, FL

1200 N Alafaya Drive, Orlando, FL

3045 N Rocky Point Drive East, Tampa, FL

"Going forward, the primary focus will continue to be on supporting team members, including placing as many as possible in roles within the Darden portfolio," the company said in the release.

Darden said that these restaurants will be closing on April 5, 2026. It is unclear which of their restaurants the locations will be converted to, but they can close earlier to allow the 12 to 18 months the company says that the converting process will take.

This is not the first closure of Bahama Breeze restaurants in Florida

Last May, 15 Bahama Breeze locations throughout the country abruptly closed, including five in Florida.

Two of those restaurants were located in Broward County: the Sunrise location outside of Sawgrass Mills Mall at 2750 Sawgrass Mills Circle and the Oakland Park location at 3339 North Federal Highway.

The company last year said closing those locations would allow Bahama Breeze to strengthen its brand performance and focus on the highest performing restaurants.