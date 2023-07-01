Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- A West Nashville at-home daycare operator is sitting in Davidson County jail after leaving six babies unattended. Anne Jordan has been charged with six counts of child neglect, but there could be more charges after a 3-month-old baby was also found dead under her watch the same day.

A friend of the 3-month-old's parents said it was the baby's first day at Jordan's at-home daycare in her apartment off Old Hickory Boulevard.

The friend said the parents chose Jordan's apartment as a temporary solution until they found a reputable licensed daycare to send their baby to. They say she came recommended by another friend who used her briefly until a spot opened somewhere else.

Tennessee Department of Human Services said the mom of the 3-month-old got to Jordan's apartment the afternoon of April 10 and knocked on the door. Another parent came to pick up their kid and they both found the door to Jordan's apartment unlocked.

DHS documents said the parents went inside and found the baby cold to the touch in Jordan's bed.

Metro Nashville Police Department said earlier Jordan found the baby unconscious in a bassinet, attempted CPR, and was unsuccessful, so she fled and attempted suicide.

The Davidson County District Attorney's Office said this investigation is open and additional charges could be pending. They are waiting for the 3-month-old's autopsy.

Jordan is expected in court Monday for a hearing.