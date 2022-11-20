Aventura police warn residents about Christmas bazaar scam
MIAMI – Police in Aventura are warning residents of a new scam spreading through the city. Someone is advertising a Christmas bazaar that's looking for vendors.
Only, it's a fake bazar -- supposedly running from November 26 -27 in Veterans Park. Police warn on social media that the event is not real.
They urge residents not to try and book anything with the individuals posting the announcement.
