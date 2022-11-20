Watch CBS News
Aventura police warn residents about Christmas bazaar scam

MIAMI – Police in Aventura are warning residents of a new scam spreading through the city. Someone is advertising a Christmas bazaar that's looking for vendors. 

Only, it's a fake bazar -- supposedly running from November 26 -27 in Veterans Park. Police warn on social media that the event is not real. 

They urge residents not to try and book anything with the individuals posting the announcement. 

