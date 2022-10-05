Aventura Mall getting a "Stranger Things" limited-time themed store
MIAMI - Stranger Things fans will have the chance to explore the Stranger Things: The Store starting October 26.
A part of Aventura Mall will soon convert to Starcourt Mall, as named in the Netflix hit series.
It will be ran as a limited-run, pop-up store inside Aventura Mall.
The store hours for the pop-up store will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The store will provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience in a setting with plenty of picture opportunities.
Fans will have the chance to visit the most famous locations from Stranger Things, as they can get up close and personal with a Demogorgon, take pictures inside Joyce's House, shop at Starcourt Mall, avoid the Rift in the lab, and play video games at Palace Arcade.
The pop-up store will lead them back to Hawkins.
Looking to get your hands on some merchandise? Limited merchandise that isn't available on their website will be on sale at the pop-up store.
While walk-ins are welcomed, those interested in attending are highly advised to reserve free limited tickets for guaranteed entrance.
For more information on the store or tickets, click here.
