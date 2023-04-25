Aventura businesses affected by flooding

MIAMI - Monday's torrential rain caused flooding in areas of Aventura. Several stores from a shopping plaza were affected by the downpours right before noon.

"In like 15 minutes it was flooded," said Nahum Balaila, owner of Shalom Haifa, a Middle Eastern Israeli restaurant.

He says his business was the most affected at the plaza located on N.E. 186th Street and West Dixie Highway.

Balaila, who says, he has owned his restaurant for 23 years, claims that no bad weather had caused the flooding he encountered on Monday.

Walking to the back of the restaurant, he pointed out to the parking lot behind the business where it was still flooded, saying "This was the cause of it."

"When we came to the store (when we opened) it (the water) was all over here," said Francisco Barrios. He is an employee at a smartphone store. They were still using the mobs to clean water inside the store, "as you can see, we are kind of curious of what happened, because it wasn't a big storm," said Barrios.

Nevertheless, Monday's downpours flooded several stores at the plaza.

When the owner was asked about flood insurance, Balaila said, "I don't know, I don't think we have insurance, flood insurance."

He was not the only one with that answer, one of his neighbors responded: "I believe so, hopefully!"

Many of the homeowners are concerned Monday's flooding may happen again. Some said they live in Broward County, and their houses did not have flood insurance either.