Aventura beauty salon reopens after deadly police shooting

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association is defending the actions of an Aventura police officer who they shot fatally shot a man inside a beauty salon on Thursday afternoon.

Steadman Stahl, the president of the South Florida PBA, said the officer, who is female, shot the man after he started attacking a person and she was forced to fire.

Disturbance inside the salon

On Friday, the RH Beauty Salon in the busy Town Center shopping plaza, on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 191 Street, reopened to the public. One of the salon's owners said they decided to open because they want to move forward after the incident.

On Thursday, one of the owners said the man who was shot was the husband of a fired former employee who came in and started a disturbance at the Salon.

Later in the day, the management released a statement:

"We are relieved to report that all of our team members and clients are safe, and their well-being remains our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. We value our customers and appreciate your continued support and understanding."

Witness said a knife was involved

Witnesses say it started when the man walked into the salon and started arguing with the staff. They said he was escorted away. Aventura Police said officers were initially called after a man allegedly made antisemitic remarks and caused a disturbance.

A witness described what happened.

"They took him to the Brightline, then he came back and came after the owner with a knife," a witness said.

Police said after their officer shot the man, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

"Something like this is very isolated and we're gonna handle it like any other department," Aventura police spokesman Kevin Tamyo said.

The Florida department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer's use of force, which is policy per the department.

Police have not released the name of the officer or the man who died.