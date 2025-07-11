Aventura beauty salon reopens after deadly police shooting

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association is defending the actions of an Aventura police officer who fatally shot a man inside a beauty salon on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at the RH Beauty Salon in the busy Town Center shopping plaza, on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 191 Street.

Officer defended by police union

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida PBA, which represents Aventura officers, said the veteran officer fired her weapon after the man attacked the salon's owner and made anti-Semitic slurs.

"A husband of a former employee of the salon was committing some disturbances throughout the day and they had asked him to leave. He started an altercation with the owner of the salon and the officer had no other choice but to fire and take the life of the subject," Stahl said.

"He was attacking the owner of the salon and almost beat him unconscious. When the subject came into the salon, he started attacking the owner and making anti-Semitic slurs while he was beating on the owner."

Stahl noted the officer was unharmed, adding, "No officer wants to take the life of anybody. Unfortunately, circumstances dictate what officers have to respond to. This goes back to the fact that no community is immune to evil. Aventura is a great community and you don't see this happening very much there."

Disturbance inside salon

The salon reopened Friday, with an owner stating their intent to move forward. They confirmed the man was the husband of a recently fired employee who caused a disturbance. Later that day, management released a statement:

"We are relieved to report that all of our team members and clients are safe, and their well-being remains our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. We value our customers and appreciate your continued support and understanding."

Witnesses report knife involvement

Witnesses said the incident began when the man entered the salon, argued with staff, and was escorted away. Aventura police confirmed officers were initially called due to his alleged anti-Semitic remarks and disruptive behavior.

A witness recounted, "They took him to the Brightline, then he came back and came after the owner with a knife."

Police said the officer shot the man, who was rushed to a hospital and later died.

Investigation ongoing

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer's use of force, per standard procedure.

Aventura police spokesman Kevin Tamyo stated, "Something like this is very isolated and we're gonna handle it like any other department."

Police have not released the names of the officer or the deceased.



