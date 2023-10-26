Watch CBS News
Attention, South Florida drivers! Police will be looking for impaired motorists this weekend

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - Law enforcement will be conducting high visibility saturation and enforcement operations throughout South Florida over the upcoming pre-Halloween weekend to identify and apprehend impaired drivers.

Operations will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Friday, Oct. 27, to Monday, Oct. 30.

Authorities say the goal of the operation is to catch impaired drivers who pose an immediate danger to the public and cite traffic violators.  

So, if you have to drink, please have a designated driver. 

October 26, 2023

