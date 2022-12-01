At least 2 hurt after pursuit, multi-vehicle crash that sent van into Miami-Dade building
MIAMI --Crews were working to extricate a person from a van that crashed into a Miami building following a pursuit and multi-vehicle crash that led to street closures in the area, authorities said.
At least two women were taken to Ryder Trauma Center following the incident, which occurred at NW 27th Avenue and NW 5th Street around 10:30 a.m. Information about their conditions was not immediately known.
It was not clear what led to the crash.
