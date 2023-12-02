Art installation in Opa-locka pushes back against Florida book ban law

OPA-LOCKA — A new art installation in Miami-Dade County is pushing back on the Florida law driving book bans across the Sunshine State.

"Required Reading" is an outdoor exhibit in Opa-locka that features works that have been removed from school libraries because Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" Law, where a part of the legislation states that a parent or community member can object to instructional material or a school library book.

The organizers behind the exhibit told CBS News Miami why they believe the art installation is important, saying that it advocates for revisiting "banned knowledge" and going against Florida's "sanctioned intolerance, exclusion, and censorship."

"It's important for our community to recognize that we are not only celebrating our Black literary heroes, but celebrating our history. It's hard to know where you will go unless you are aware of your history," said organizer Mercede Hankins. "So, these are our heroes."

Hankins added that the books featured are those celebrated among her friends and that the exhibit is for everyone.

The "Required Reading" installation can be seen at "The Arc" in Opa-locka through next week.