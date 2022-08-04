Arrests made in SW Miami-Dade strong armed robbery that was caught on camera

MIAMI - Two teens have been arrested in the armed robbery of a southwest Miami-Dade man that was caught on camera.

It happened July 17th at a home in the 18700 block of SW 316th Street.

Police said the man was in his front yard when two people jumped the fence, pointed their handguns at him and demanded his necklace.

One of the teens then pulled on his chain, attempting to remove it but couldn't. The man, fearing for his life, gave in to their demands and handed over the chain. They then fled on foot.

The man was not injured.

Police said the 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged with armed robbery. During questioning, the 14-year-old admitted to the robbery, according to police, while the 15-year-old denied any involvement.