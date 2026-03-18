Residents angry with Miami city officials for abruptly cancelling meeting about Ultra Music Festival's contract renewal

As Ultra Music Festival prepares to take over downtown Miami next week, tensions are rising between residents and city leaders.

The City of Miami abruptly canceled its participation in a community meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening, where concerns about renewing the festival's long-term contract at Bayfront Park were expected to take center stage. The meeting, set for 6 p.m., was called off after city officials withdrew their attendance, according to the Downtown Neighbors Alliance.

Residents say the move leaves them feeling ignored at a critical moment. "It infuriates me," said downtown resident Kristen Browde. "I cannot believe that the politicians would ignore the concerns of the 30,000 people who live here now—and the 50,000 that'll be living here by the time that contract is done."

The controversy comes as Ultra's contract with the city is up for renewal for a proposed 20-year term. Residents say the impact of the festival is already being felt, even before it begins. Setup is underway at Bayfront Park, bringing increased traffic, noise, and disruptions to daily life.

"It's a week out—they started already a week ago," said downtown resident Ian Jnesklapatsch. "The traffic is backed up, the noise, the sound testing, the trucks coming through. I just tried to get an Uber here, they're surging already."

"The noise from Ultra shakes our windows and our floors," said another downtown resident, Kristen Browde.

While many residents say they support large-scale events like Ultra, they argue that better planning and communication are needed. "We welcome Ultra, we welcome all sorts of events all the time," Browde added. "We just ask that they respect that there are people who live here."

"When they turn on the music on Friday at 12pm, it goes all the way until midnight. In my living room, it's so loud," said Jnesklapatsch.

According to James Torres, president of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, city leadership had previously committed to attending the meeting alongside festival representatives. Their absence, he says, sends the wrong message. "We're disappointed with the administration," Torres said. "Our voices are not being heard."

The city had held a virtual meeting over Zoom just last week, but residents say Wednesday's in-person discussion was a key opportunity for direct engagement—one that ultimately did not happen.

The City of Miami has not publicly explained why officials backed out of the meeting. A spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday night.

City commissioners are scheduled to vote on April 23 on whether to approve the proposed 20-year contract. Until then, residents say they're left dealing with the immediate impacts and lingering questions about whether their concerns will be addressed. The city of Miami will have its next meeting next Thursday, where Ultra could be discussed, but it is not a guarantee.