Arrest made after Miami-Dade detective grazed by bullet in NW Miami shooting

MIAMI - An arrest has been made after a Miami-Dade police detective was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon while he was conducting a narcotics investigation in Northwest Miami.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of my officers, the coward who ambushed my detective yesterday is in custody. Thank you to all of our local law enforcement partners for their help. No matter the colors of our uniform, we all come together in trying times and work as one family," Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez posted on Twitter.

I would also like to thank our community for their continued support and prayers for the injured detective and my officers. Lastly, thank you to the State Attorney’s Office for their partnership. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) March 9, 2023

According to police, the detective, who was working undercover near the area of NW 43rd Street and NW 5th Avenue, was making an arrest when someone came up and shot him.

"They were taking him into custody when someone came from behind and ambushed him," said Ramirez.

The injured officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial with a graze wound but he was released from the hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, dozens of police units from different agencies flocked to the scene.

"It's just been non-stop all day, literally hundreds of police officers, just going up and down the neighborhoods, helicopters non-stop, a very, very hectic scene," said Manny Rosario, who works in the area.

The crime scene perimeter sprawled for blocks, causing police to block off streets and creating frustration for those staying in the area.

"I'm begging the police officer, please let me go home so I can take care of the kid, I got some milk in my trunk and you can't do me nothing right now," said Peter Joseph.

The search for the suspect went on for hours.

Law enforcement leaders called for an end to the violence against police officers.

"I'm tired of being here at the hospital four times already for injured officers being stopped and attacked and this has to stop. If you attack an officer, you're attacking the community, you're attacking children," said Ramirez.