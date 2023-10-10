Watch CBS News
Arrest made in Lauderhill shooting that sent woman to the hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - Lauderhill police have arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting Monday morning that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to police, just after 4 a.m., they got a call about a shooting at 261 NW 38th Avenue.

Arriving officers found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Shortly after, police conducted a traffic stop and took the alleged gunman, 57-year-old Dewey Freeman, into custody.

It all began when Freeman and the woman had reportedly been involved in an argument over living arrangements. As the fight escalated, police said Freeman armed himself with a handgun and shot the woman four times while standing only feet from her.

The woman's sister was in the residence at the time and provided police with a statement about what had happened.

Freeman has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

