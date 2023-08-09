Arrest made in shooting that left 3 injured during takeover of NW Miami intersection

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police announced they have made an arrest in the shooting that left three injured during the takeover of a Northwest Miami intersection last Sunday.

Police said they had arrested Micheal D. Trillo, 20, of Opa-locka in the case.

Authorities said a group of people were involved in an intersection takeover at the intersection of NW 146 Street & NW 7 Avenue, just before 6 a.m.

"At some point, there was an altercation between participants. The subject produced a firearm and opened fire, striking three people."

Video shows some terrifying moments and mayhem at the Northwest Miami-Dade intersection.

On the video, you hear one woman in disbelief saying,"Oh my God this is crazy."

You also see a man with a gun firing at a vehicle and hear the sounds of tires screeching and the car crashing. It then takes off and as you see it driving away, some people are seen running from the scene and another person is knocked to the ground.

After the gunfire, a 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man are transported to the Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions have stabilized. A 19-year-old man who was wounded was also taken there after initially being transported to Hialeah Hospital.

Not far from the scene on I-95, police surrounded a car with bullet holes in it. A woman was removed from the car and placed on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

Over the past few months, police in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been cracking down on those who are recklessly driving in intersections, streets and parking lots, leading to arrests, seized firearms, traffic tickets and impounded cars.

Miami-Dade police have launched a traffic enforcement campaign that will run through November 17th to target aggressive drivers.