Arrest made in deadly NW Miami-Dade hit and run

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this year.

According to police, on June 22 around 3:45 a.m., Carlos Rodriguez, 23, driving a BMW 330I at a high rate of speed on NW 32nd Avenue. At the intersection of NW 103rd Street, police said he blew through a red light and struck a man who was crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The man was vaulted into the roadway as the BMW sped off. The critically injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

The crash was caught by a traffic camera.

Multiple surveillance footage from the area led detectives to Rodriguez's residence on NW 96th Terrace.

At the rear of residence the spotted a car covered with a tarp that had a large indentation in the hood.

On June 24th, police obtained a warrant and went to have a closer look at the car. They discovered it had damage to the front grill, hood, and windshield, consistent with that of striking a person, according to police.

A few days later, police said, they got surveillance video of a friend of Rodriguez's by the car tarp from an Advanced Auto Parts store on NW 27th Avenue. Investigators also got surveillance video of Rodriguez and the second man walking into Rodriguez's backyard right after the tarp purchase.

In August, investigators obtained a media warrant and discovered a conversation between Rodriguez and the second man in which they reportedly discussed what parts the car needed and about getting somebody to do the repairs.

On Thursday, Oct. 4th, police took Rodriguez into custody at a North Miami car dealership.

He's been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, tampering with physical evidence, and driving without a valid license.