Arrest made in carjacking of elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes

MIAMI - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in connection with the carjacking of an elderly man.

A surveillance video showed a group of young men targeting the victim at a gas station in Lauderdale Lakes.

That man was pushed to the ground as the suspects got away.

On Wednesday, detectives took a 15-year-old boy into custody in connection with the crime.

Investigators were also able to recover the car in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities are still looking for the teen's accomplices, but have not yet announced additional arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-322-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).