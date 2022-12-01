Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in carjacking of elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Teen arrested in carjacking of elderly man
Teen arrested in carjacking of elderly man 00:25

MIAMI - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in connection with the carjacking of an elderly man.

A surveillance video showed a group of young men targeting the victim at a gas station in Lauderdale Lakes.

That man was pushed to the ground as the suspects got away.

On Wednesday, detectives took a 15-year-old boy into custody in connection with the crime.

Investigators were also able to recover the car in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities are still looking for the teen's accomplices, but have not yet announced additional arrests in the case.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-322-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 9:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.